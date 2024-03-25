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Powerful lessons I learned last week
And why they resonated with me.
Mar 25, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
29
11
4
Balancing Fitness
Your hormones need balance, and so does your workouts
Mar 3, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
19
4
3
February 2024
Immediate relief
That research and clients have reported
Feb 17, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
17
3
Do this ONE thing today...
take a moment to breathe.
Feb 8, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
23
2
2
January 2024
My story with Hypopressive
And why I am committed to sharing it
Jan 28, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
13
2
1
What is Hypopressive?
And how I can help you
Jan 22, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
25
13
4
“Oi” from Nanda
My name is Fernanda, but I often go by Nanda.
Jan 21, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
52
29
5
Coming soon
This is Breath of Life.
Jan 9, 2024
•
Fernanda Semenyuk
2
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