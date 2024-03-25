Breath of Life

Breath of Life

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Kelly Winsa's avatar
Kelly Winsa
Mar 25, 2024

being too careful or second guessing is definitely a good one. That has been my most important task. But also coupled with patience, which I guess, is knowing I learn something new every day, that I am not excellent, but that talent is willing to be hardworking

so is being skeptical

and especially that work takes time, like athletes, you can't get great in five days (M. Richard)

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1 reply by Fernanda Semenyuk
Brad Cordell's avatar
Brad Cordell
Mar 25, 2024

The will to win is more critical than someone’s (or even my) skill to win.

I’d go further and say, The shared will, want and desire to win is more critical than skill to win. I’ve been a part of some groups, teams and even family that have been as supportive as I have been to their (and our) efforts, shared goals and aspirations.

I’m a new subscriber today. Thank you kindly.

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1 reply by Fernanda Semenyuk
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