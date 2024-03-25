I just came from San Diego, CA and have lots and lots to share. I went to a networking event that you can only attend if invited to and I had the privilege and honor to be invited. Not knowing exactly what to expect - as the speakers are no revealed ahead of time - I was both excited and curious to see how this event would unfold.

I had a wonderful time and learned so much! We had top notch keynote speakers, inventors, entrepreneurs and really fun entertainment. I would not be able to share it all with you in a short post, so for today I would like to share things I learned in this event and why I found it important.

“The biggest room in the world, is the room for improvement.”

For obvious reasons, I want to start with this quote by Helmut Schmidt. If you don’t believe there is a need nor room for improvement, then there is no reason to pursue self development or to read on this post. I have always had thirst for knowledge and like to think I am always open to learn, but the last couple of years have made me stop the learning a little bit to just simply be. Being is what precedes the doing. Or at least, it should… but often, the doing takes over, and becomes no longer the byproduct of who you are, but of who you want to be instead. We first are energy, and then we do… we may reverse this order here and there… you even might be able to fake it until you make it, but the amount of work it takes to fake not only robs you of your time but also of your divine power.

Identify with the efforts

It has been awhile since Victoria Rader taught me to not be attached to the results, but rather to be concerned with the efforts I put in. Often we measure someone’s success by the results they’ve achieved - the places they have reached without ever considering how many times they had to reroute or how long it took them to get there. After watching so many successful people sharing their story and learning how many times they failed or doubted that they coulda make it, I have come to understand in a deeper level, that if they had identified themselves with the outcome when the results wasn’t the expected, most likely, they would’ve given up before their success.

Give one step beyond your greatest setback

Your biggest mistakes are your greatest teachers. When you think you can’t move forward, be brave, and give one more step.

The will to win is more critical than your skill to win

We all go through doubting moments and impostor syndrome is a real thing. In different occasions, you might have felt inapt to do what you do and while is important to stay grounded and remember that there is always more room for growth, it is also good to remind yourself that you do have something to offer to majority of people who surround you. I believe, being aware of what you have to offer can help you through moments when you doubt your skills… so focus on your purpose as well as how many lives you can positively impact instead of questioning rather you can or cannot achieve it.

Stickability should ALWAYS come with flexibility, otherwise you will get stuck

Persistency is a quality that we all strive to have, but it is important to notice that persistence when misplaced can get you stuck. The flexibility to readapt is crucial so we can continue to move towards our goals.

Success is not destination, but the platform

We have heard many times now, that happiness is NOT at the end but on the way… I like this new concept (at least to me) presented by Jeff Hoffman, a successful entrepreneur that I had the pleasure to listen to at Secret Knock. When I heard this quote from him it immediately took me back to when my business was financially successful but my life was not well balanced. Due to this experience, I can confidently say that success has very little to do with the destination and a whole lot to do with how you get there. So… how are you traveling towards your goals? Is it in detriment of valuable things such as your health and relationships?

Being too careful might make you loose your intuition

My father has won several shooting competitions and when I ask him for tips to improve my target shooting my father quickly replied - never aim twice. Our intuition originates in the subconscious mind and it is nothing more than a fast calculation of all we know, including things we don’t know we know and knowledge from our higher-self. Overthinking can override our inborn ability to quickly and precisely calculate something. I know I have missed out on opportunities because I let my overthinking take over. Don’t be too careful… act in faith instead of fear.

The Positive power of negative thinking

Out of the many things I heard at this incredible event, that was one that impacted me. Why? Because we are living in a time where positive thinking is becoming something negative… it’s become the mantra of the new age religion. Positive thinking is necessary and even biblical… however, we also need to have discernment between what is good and bad, and more importantly, upon knowing what is wrong we should strive to fix it.

When you seize an opportunity, you squeeze life out of it

Victoria Rader, one of the keynotes told a room full of people trying to network that when we believe that in life there is only one or two opportunities, we then start to devote all of our time trying to be known and forgetting to serve… thus squeezing life out of our relationships. Within the scarcity mentality, we think opportunities are so few, that we strive to be known above all else. She offered a quantum shift to help people in the audience realize that they are already known by God and therefore, they can live an abundant life of opportunities - and your main goal is to simply connect with others.

You are not THAT special!

Last but not least, you are not that special! Often we avoid getting ourselves out there because we are worried about what people will think or how will we look like… but chances are, no one is watching you. If they are, big chances they don’t care. So get over yourself, get out there and share your light with the rest of us.

How about you? Did any of these speak to you? If yes, why?

I would love to hear from you…