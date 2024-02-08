Breath of Life

Breath of Life

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The Scholar
Apr 13, 2024

I can resonate with this post completely! My biggest problem with my workout journey is the plethora of options out there. You start out to lose say 10 pounds, but then you see a compilation to lose the weight on your calves, and all of a sudden that gets added to the workout playlist (based on a true story). Before you know it, you're working out things you previously never considered, and quite sooner than you expected. I loved the 3 step advice. Simple yet efficient, just the steps one needs!

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