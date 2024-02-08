So many content out there. Valuable content.

We have access to all these informations. All of them… Perhaps, one too many?

“Should I do this, this and that? Should I do this one or that one?“

It can be overwhelming to the point of exhausting us so much that you have no energy to workout out. Ironic, isn’t it? A Harvard professor I like swears that the reason we procrastinate on anything is because of our inability to manage our emotions when facing too many things at once. The antidote? Grounding through mindfulness.

Working out is a way of grounding… it works for me… it works for most really. Except that…

There is an ocean of free exercises on the internet.

- Which ones to choose? Just one exercise? or two? Or three? How many? Am I mindful or is my mind full?! Am I grounding? Not anymore…"

So much to figure out, so many workouts to follow… And just because you could follow them all, it does not mean you should! You cannot smash random workouts together and call it a workout plan. Call it anything but not a plan…

And workouts need to be planned, you know? They need coherence - What you do today, needs to make sense with what you will do tomorrow.

Is better you stop with the mindless scrolling through all the workouts you saved on your phone and pick ONE thing to do.

Stop copying the fitness influencer free workout plan… 99% chance your fitness level is not the same as hers… and a workout plan needs to take into consideration the one executing it as well.

So, instead of draining all your energy trying to figure it all out by yourself and wasting years without improving your body and your health…

find a plan, a coherent plan preferably, a plan that can accomplish many things at once be consistent with it

And take a moment to breathe… your body and your mind will thank you.

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