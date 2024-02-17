The hypopressive technique offers a myriad of health benefits, and I am constantly posting them all on my Instagram @negativebelly. It is a blessing so great, I can’t stop talking about it… I mean, It can prevent and treat conditions related to high intra abdominal pressure… and there are so many!

But since some people have issues to committing to exercises in the long run, I am here to perhaps persuade them by sharing the quick fixes that the Hypopressive breathing has to offer.

Intra abdominal pressure, the IAP, is very important when considering your overall health - from foot pain all the way to neck pain - when you IAP is too high, health issues will start popping up like a domino effect. Hypopressive alone can fix many of these issues… in the long run, but what can it do in the short run?

Once you are able to create the suction effect, the decrease in the pressure is immediate. (Rial et al.,2011)

In 2014, Rial and Pinsach confirmed that the Hypopressive maneuver accomplishes 3 things on the spot:

Decrease in the pressure within the thoracic, abdominal e perineal muscle groups (Measured with pressure gauge) Induces the electromyographic of stabilizers muscles of your vertebrae and lumbar-pelvic. Normalizes the myofascial, thus improving posture, range of flexibility and mobility.

During the vacuum, it is also found a decrease in pressure between the vertebrae going up to 40%, which allows for an instant back pain relief. When the student keeps on practicing, a muscle memory will be stablished making the relief long therm.

Besides these, clients have reported after one single class:

better posture throughout the day after class

improved overall digestion including bowel movements

Calmer mind and improved focus

Flatter stomach throughout the day

Less to none lower back pain

I have experienced many of those short therm benefits myself… and it never ceases to amaze me the wonders that a proper posture and breathing can do to your body and mind. So if you have been suffering with any of these conditions aforementioned and would like to give it a try, I would love to send you a short video on how to perform the Hypopressive for free, so you can see it for yourself!

Take a moment to breathe… today!

Love,

Nanda