My name is Fernanda, but I often go by Nanda. I am married to an amazing husband and mom to a curious, smart energetic boy. I am an immigrant from Brazil and live in US for over a decade now.

I have learned to love this country and now I call it home.

In this blog, I want to promote the idea that beauty should not harm health and also offer you every healthy tip I know that can make you beautiful within and without - respectively.

Amidst the many gifts I try to share with the world, my favorite one is my fitness program called Breathe-mE® - which is a life-changing program that helps you achieve better health and beauty by intentionally breathing for 5 minutes a day and it can be done anywhere!

I also happen to be the first hypopressive coach certified with the International Hypopressive Council in Europe and I am determined to make this technique help as many people as possible in America!