“Oi” from Nanda
My name is Fernanda, but I often go by Nanda. I am married to an amazing husband and mom to a curious, smart energetic boy. I am an immigrant from Brazil and live in US for over a decade now.
I have learned to love this country and now I call it home.
In this blog, I want to promote the idea that beauty should not harm health and also offer you every healthy tip I know that can make you beautiful within and without - respectively.
Amidst the many gifts I try to share with the world, my favorite one is my fitness program called Breathe-mE® - which is a life-changing program that helps you achieve better health and beauty by intentionally breathing for 5 minutes a day and it can be done anywhere!
I also happen to be the first hypopressive coach certified with the International Hypopressive Council in Europe and I am determined to make this technique help as many people as possible in America!
Welcome madame, your husband is an incroyable writer and has been so very kind, really happy to welcome you hereon Substack. Wish you the very best.
Welcome, Nanda! 🙏🏻💜💫